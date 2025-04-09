Rumour: A24 is planning a remake of Bloodsport

HQ

Bloodsport, perhaps the best film in the world, at least if you were a boy of about seven years old when it was made, may be treated to a remake. If the rumours coming from The Insneider are true, and it seems that none other than A24 are chasing the rights, something that raises a lot of curiosity. Because how do you actually remake the bloody cult classic in the modern, artistic style that A24 has become known for?

For those of you who might not be in the know, the original film was set in Hong Kong where we followed Frank Dux, an American soldier, and his escapades in a secret and brutal martial arts competition. It's also worth noting that this isn't the first time attempts have been made to revive Bloodsport, and projects led by both Phillip Noyce and James McTeigue have tried and failed to materialise in the past.

Hopefully A24's involvement means that this time will be different and the plan is said to be to create a serious and violent depiction of the events from the original film, something to rival the real UFC and its intensity.

