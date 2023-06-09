Rumour: A The Legend of Zelda movie is coming

People have been talking about The Legend of Zelda getting a movie for years, but these discussions have exploded after the enormous successes The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have become. Even Eiji Aonuma and Hidemaro Fujibayashi, the latter's producer and director respectively, have said they're interested in the idea. Well, interested is apparently an understatement.

Usually reliable movie critic Jeff Sneider claimed Universal is close to making a very big and expensive deal with Nintendo to let Illumination make a The Legend of Zelda movie when he was on the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast. Yup. It sounds like the makers of the The Super Mario Bros. Movie will also be responsible for what we'll call The Legend of Zelda Movie for the time being.

What do you think about that? Does Illumination sound like a good fit for The Legend of Zelda, or should the Arcane team at Fortiche, Studio Ghibli, Blur or someone else do it?