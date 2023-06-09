Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Legend of Zelda Movie

Rumour: A The Legend of Zelda movie is coming

And Illumination, the studio behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie, will make it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

People have been talking about The Legend of Zelda getting a movie for years, but these discussions have exploded after the enormous successes The Super Mario Bros. Movie and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have become. Even Eiji Aonuma and Hidemaro Fujibayashi, the latter's producer and director respectively, have said they're interested in the idea. Well, interested is apparently an understatement.

Usually reliable movie critic Jeff Sneider claimed Universal is close to making a very big and expensive deal with Nintendo to let Illumination make a The Legend of Zelda movie when he was on the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast. Yup. It sounds like the makers of the The Super Mario Bros. Movie will also be responsible for what we'll call The Legend of Zelda Movie for the time being.

What do you think about that? Does Illumination sound like a good fit for The Legend of Zelda, or should the Arcane team at Fortiche, Studio Ghibli, Blur or someone else do it?

The Legend of Zelda Movie

Related texts



Loading next content