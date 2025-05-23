Rumour: A remake/remaster of the first Bioshock will be revealed in the summer

HQ

Bioshock as a series hasn't seen a title since Bioshock Infinite was released in 2013. Since then, the studio Irrational Games was shut down and its founder Ken Levine founded a new smaller studio, still owned by 2K, which has been developing Judas since then and thus has yet to be released.

Although Ken Levine has left Bioshock behind and is not involved in the series anymore, 2K has founded another studio in the background, Cloud Chamber Studio led by Kelley Gilmore, and the studio has been developing a new game in the series since its founding in 2019 in the form of Bioshock 4. In addition, a film adaptation of the first game is being worked on for Netflix.

For a long time, both Bioshock 4 and the film have had problems and dragged on and although it seems that the film is slowly but surely starting to move forward, there is currently a rumour that a film adaptation of the first game is not the only thing linked to the title. According to MP1st a remake/remaster of the first Bioshock is in the works and it is linked to Rapture where Bioshock and Bioshock 2 are set.

This is as close as you can get to the information and rumour so, as always, take this rumour with a large portion of salt but MP1st believes that a remake/remaster will be revealed as soon as this summer. If it is the case that a re-release of the first Bioshock is in development then they may even want to release it at the same time as the film adaptation but of course this is all speculation.