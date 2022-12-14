Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Rumour: A PS5 with a detachable disc drive will be revealed "soon"

      And apparently the new hardware works "flawlessly."

      According to various rumours, Sony is hard at work finishing a new variant of the PlayStation 5 console. The main difference is that the model will be slimmer than the previous ones due supporting a detachable disc drive.

      The new console variant will cross the gap between the current PS5 models that either comes with a built-in disc drive or no support for Blu-Rays and DVD's whatsoever.

      According to Insider Gaming, both the new PS5 model and the detachable disc drive will launch around September 2023, and they can be purchased separately or in a bundle. It is unknown whether the current PS5 Digital Edition will support the external disc drive that, according to the rumours, will be connected to the console's USB-C port.

      Rumour: A PS5 with a detachable disc drive will be revealed "soon"


