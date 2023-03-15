Rumour: A PS5 Pro is coming late 2024

HQ

A PS5 Pro is reportedly in development, and has a tentative release date of late 2024. As Insider Gaming reports, this console is different to the PS5 with a detachable disc drive rumoured to come out later this year.

According to a new Sony patent, the company is looking to optimise ray tracing on the PS5, something that could be a key feature of a PS5 Pro. Besides this implementation, there's likely also to be improved performance, visuals and more in the newer version of the console.

As nothing has been confirmed yet, we cannot guarantee this PS5 Pro launch is locked in, but with Sony wanting to show off the second phase of the PS5 at its June presentation this year, we can only imagine we'll find out more about what the company has planned.