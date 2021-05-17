Rumour: A Pokémon Presents will take place next month

You're watching Advertisements

After an explosive Pokémon Presents showcase this February that included the announcement of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus, things have grown pretty quiet for the series in terms of reveals. That could be about to end soon though, if Twitter user KeliosFR is to be believed.

KeliosFR has claimed within a tweet that a Pokémon Presents is due to take place next month and it will contain release date information for Pokémon Unite and the aforementioned Sinoh remakes. KeliosFR's tweet reads: "Dw, and yep Pokémon Presents incoming early June to announce Pokémon UNITE release, BDSP release date etc."

Obviously rumours like these should be taking with a grain of salt, but the timing for the Pokémon Presents does seem like it would make sense. Pokémon Sword and Shield, the latest entries in the series, were revealed in a Nintendo Direct presentation in February 2019 and their release date was revealed within June. Could history be set to repeat itself?

