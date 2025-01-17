Rumour: A PlayStation State of Play is coming in February

HQ

With the Nintendo Switch 2 being revealed yesterday, and Xbox having a big show lined up for next week, it seems the only platform owner not showing off anything this month is PlayStation. However, the blue brand is apparently cooking something up, which will be ready to show next month.

That's according to leaker Nate The Hate, who when asked if he knew anything about the next State of Play said "how's February sound?" We don't get anything solid like an actual date here, so as always take this with a pinch of salt.

But, it would make sense for Sony to have something planned for early in the year, as there are a lot of games we'd like to know more about. Ghost of Yotei, FairGame$, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and more remain light on details, and a new State of Play could give us answers to the questions we have.