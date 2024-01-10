Rumour: A PlayStation Showcase will be announced in the coming weeks

HQ

Yesterday, Xbox officially announced its first Developer Direct for 2024. In that presentation, we'll get a few big updates on some of the major games set to come out this year. While Sony has remained quiet regarding similar presentations, it seems that might not be the case for long.

According to Jeff Grubb, Sony has a State of Play presentation in the works. When it will happen seems up in the air, but it could be ready in the coming weeks. It seems more likely we'll be getting this showcase in late Jan/early Feb, to allow the announcements from the Xbox show time to cool off. Or, Sony could go right for the throat and have its show at a similar time. We'll only know when that official announcement is made.

Sony has a fair few releases that it could focus on in a State of Play for early 2024. If the presentation is before the end of February, we'd likely see some more of Helldivers II and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. Hopefully there'll be some surprises mixed in, so that we can get hyped about what Sony has planned for the rest of the year.