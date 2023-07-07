Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A Plague Tale 3

Rumour: A Plague Tale 3 could be in early stages of development

Some recent job offers from Asobo Studio seem to be focused on a new Plague Team project.

A Plague Tale: Requiem came out in October last year, and since then we haven't heard any news about possible post-release content for the continuation of the story of the De Rune siblings, Hugo and Amicia. But the reason may be because the studio was taking their time before they started thinking about the next instalment.

Asobo Studio's LinkedIn page has updated the list of open positions, and while most of them are focused on the team that supports and expands Microsoft Flight Simulator, there are several senior positions for the Plague Team. These include a senior game designer, a visual effects artist and a senior animator. In the case of the game designer's job description, one of the main tasks is to "participate in the different brainstorming phases at the beginning of the project" and "be responsible for a set of design themes that you will have to imagine, conceptualise, present and implement throughout the production".

These notes suggest that a hypothetical A Plague Tale 3 could be in the works, though neither Microsoft nor Asobo Studio has given any further hints or indications, so if true, we'd still be several years away from an official announcement.

Would you like to see A Plague Tale 3?

A Plague Tale 3

