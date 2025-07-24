Rumour: A Nintendo Direct is still on for this month

HQ

Is a Nintendo Direct happening this month? Well, there's still a chance, according to leaker and insider NateTheHate. Recently, Mr. TheHate said that there would be a Nintendo Direct following the launch of Donkey Kong Bananza.

Now we're a week removed from the launch of DK's latest adventure, and there has been no news of a Direct. However, NateTheHate is standing by his claim. In a response to a user on Twitter/X asking if a Direct was still happening in July, he said: "To my knowledge."

There was no date given, but there weren't many specifics in the original claim, either. As always with these leaks and rumours, you should have your salt shaker handy. However, it's worth noting that NateTheHate is often seen as a fairly decent source. Leakers and so-called insiders rarely make big claims if they're not certain, as they can impact their reputation if they prove to be wrong.

On the other hand, we've got one week until the end of July, and so if a Direct isn't announced soon, then it might be the case Nintendo isn't planning a show at all.