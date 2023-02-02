Rumour: A Nintendo Direct is coming next week

HQ

Giant Bomb's Jeff Grubb has revealed that a new Nintendo Direct could be coming as soon as next week, with the date of the 6th of February being floated around as the potential day for the showcase.

This wouldn't be too surprising, as Nintendo often hosts a Direct some point early in the year, either in February or March. With The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coming out in May, it's expected we'd see more of that game at an upcoming Direct.

<social>https://youtu.be/WwbmIC-y3a8?t=927</social>

There's also plenty of other titles Nintendo could show off, and with rumours of 2024 hailing the launch of a new Nintendo console, it's likely this potential Direct could be one of the last for the Switch.