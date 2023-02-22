Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Rumour: A new Xbox controller could be released next week

      The colour of the controller is said to be Velocity Green.

      HQ

      A new Xbox wireless controller design has leaked online, with an alleged release date of the 28th of February.

      Known leaker billbil-kun posted a blurry version of the new controller over on Twitter, where they also unveiled the additional details of its supposed release date and price. Previously, billbil-kun leaked the Stellar Shift controller, which was announced officially just a few weeks ago.

      With the release date of the 28th of February, if these leaks prove to be true, it's likely there's going to be an official announcement from Xbox soon.

      What do you think of this Xbox controller design?

