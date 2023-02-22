Rumour: A new Xbox controller could be released next week

HQ

A new Xbox wireless controller design has leaked online, with an alleged release date of the 28th of February.

Known leaker billbil-kun posted a blurry version of the new controller over on Twitter, where they also unveiled the additional details of its supposed release date and price. Previously, billbil-kun leaked the Stellar Shift controller, which was announced officially just a few weeks ago.

With the release date of the 28th of February, if these leaks prove to be true, it's likely there's going to be an official announcement from Xbox soon.

