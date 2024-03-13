Rumour: A new Sega Superstars Tennis will be released this year

HQ

For an unreasonably long time, there have been no high-end tennis games, but then TopSpin 2K25 was suddenly announced to debut next month. And it looks like we might be able to enjoy another pretty cool tennis game this year, judging by a new rumour.

It's Sega insider MbKKssTBhz5 who is at it again. The person has a good track record for leaks regarding Sega in particular, but also Atlus, and wrote as late as January that a new Puyo Puyo would be announced - which happened yesterday.

Now MbKKssTBhz5 writes that we can also look forward to a new Sega Superstars Tennis. The original was released in 2008 and was developed by Sumo Digital. As the name suggests we get to play tennis with all kinds of Sega mascots like Nights, Alex Kidd, Ulala, Beat, AiAi and of course Sonic. However, the new Sega Superstars Tennis is being developed by British Hardlight, and will initially launch for the Apple Arcade.

We don't have any other details, but hopefully we'll know more soon, and with a little luck it will be popular and eventually come to PC and consoles.