      Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

      Rumour: A new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon game could be coming soon

      Fans believe with Pokémon Day right around the corner, an announcement could be imminent.

      Some Pokémon fans believe that the announcement of a new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon game is on the way.

      While nothing has been confirmed regarding a new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon release, the developer behind the spin-off series, Spike Chunsoft, has recently had a new copyright attributed to it. Some on Reddit believe this could signal a new game on the way.

      Now, it's probably not worth getting too hyped for a new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon from this information alone, but there is the chance that Spike Chunsoft is working on something, and that something very well could be another Pokémon Mystery Dungeon title.

      There are just less than two weeks until Pokémon Day, so if Nintendo is planning on announcing anything, we might not have long to wait before we know if these rumours hold any truth.

