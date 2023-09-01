Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rumour: A new PlayStation stream is coming

A known journalist says he has heard that it is coming.

Sony's last showcase was back in May, and they did nothing during the so called "not-E3" or Gamescom. Plenty of fans are now wondering when we can look forward to the next major Sony stream, and fortunately it might be pretty soon.

The journalist and insider Jeff Grubb says he has heard that a Sony stream is in fact coming, and adds that he believes that the recently raised prices for the PlayStation Plus subscriptions might be related to this.

Until confirmed, it's just a rumour, but as far as rumours go, Jeff Grubb is a pretty good source.

