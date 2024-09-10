Rumour: A new PlayStation State of Play is coming on September 19

HQ

All eyes are on Mark Cerny's technical presentation of the long-awaited PS5 Pro model this afternoon, but Sony isn't stopping with the announcements this September there, and now the same source that leaked the announcement of the console update is announcing a new State of Play on September 19.

According to insider Brian Potter on X, this presentation will focus on third-party and indie titles for Sony's consoles that will take advantage of the expected extra power offered by the PlayStation 5 Pro, and no announcements about PlayStation Studios' own titles are expected. No content or exact time of the stream has been revealed at this time. We expect this information to be confirmed later this afternoon or in the coming days by Sony PlayStation.