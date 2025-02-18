Rumour: A new Pirates of the Caribbean will begin production soon

There have been so many rumours as of late about how Disney intends to continue and develop the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise - most of which have not amounted to anything significant nor seemingly been accurate - that it is always worth taking any fresh rumours with the greatest degree of caution. So, with that being the case, here's the latest rumour.

The folk over at The Disinsider have published a report where they state that they have heard Disney will soon begin production on a new Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The report specifically states that work will begin at a Hollywood sound stage and that it is unclear when filming will actually commence.

What they do stand firm about is that Johnny Depp will be appearing in this film to some degree, seemingly in the role of Captain Jack Sparrow as it does seem unlikely that Depp would return to the franchise to portray anything other than his arguably most famous character.

While that may excite and pique your interest, The Disinsider does sound off with "Unfortunately we couldn't get any other details about the production. And we could not get a second source to verify the info either. That is why we have decided to run this bit of info as a "rumor" instead of an "exclusive." For that reason, like every other rumor we run of the site, we also do want to urge readers to take it with a grain of salt - at least until either Disney or any of the major trades confirm/debunk it."

Hopefully there is some truth to this as it has been far too long since cinemas around the world were graced with another Pirates of the Caribbean film.