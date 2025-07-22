Rumour: A new Metro could be revealed at Gamescom

HQ

It appears that we might not be waiting too long to see our first glimpse at 4A Games' new Metro title. We've known that the studio has been working on another Metro game for some time, but we've yet to see anything official from it.

That could change at Gamescom. According to Insider Gaming (which is the same outlet that said Metro 4 was in a fully playable state at the end of 2023), evidence has been gathered by fans which points to 4A Games ramping up their presence. A new social media manager has been hired, and moved from Poland to Malta.

To fans, the reason behind this seems to be that there's a big reveal coming. Of course, if that is the case, there's not really a better place for that reveal than Gamescom. However, if we're going to rub some salt in here, we would raise the point that this is all speculation about when 4A Games could be preparing a reveal.

Yes, Gamescom is a big stage, but as we've seen since the death of E3, some developers and studios reveal games when they're ready on their own social media pages. Also, while we know that Metro 4 is in the works, we know very little else about how it's progressing. I'm not trying to be a Debbie Downer here, a surprise at Gamescom would be lovely, but let's keep our expectations in check.