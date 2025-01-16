Rumour: A new Halo will be announced in 2025

HQ

In early 2024, 343 Industries was hit by major layoffs, but in the fall they were back on track with a new focus and also a new name. They are now called Halo Studios and have a largely new management, which will hereafter make Halo games using Unreal Engine 5.

In connection with this, it was also revealed that they have several new projects in development, one of which is rumoured to be a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved. Now Rebs Gaming writes in a report that Halo Studios "is playtesting future Halo games on a weekly basis", and that this means that they have come a long way in development. As a result, he confidently expects "at least one new Halo game announcement this year".

Rebs Gaming also points out that playtesting was something that was cut during Halo Infinite development, which bodes well for the quality of the game. In addition, the entire team, including new members, is involved in the process.

Considering it's been almost four years since the release of Halo Infinite, it's definitely time to announce something new. What do you think, will we get any sign of life from Master Chief and the ring worlds by Summer Game Fest/not-E3 in June?