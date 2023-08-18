Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

God of War: Ragnarök

Rumour: A new God of War game is in development

Sony Santa Monica is looking for a combat designers with experience of the past two games.

It appears that Sony Santa Monica may already be working on a new God of War game. In a new job listing looking for a combat designer, fans have found some hints that could point to the studio gearing up for a return to the franchise.

While there isn't any specific statement saying the combat designer will work on a new God of War, there is mention that the candidate must have "knowledge of God of War (2018) and God of War: Ragnarök (2022)." Also, they'll be working on a new, unannounced title.

God of War fans' ears should be burning by now, as it seems the franchise isn't quite finished yet. Kratos' story did appear to end with God of War: Ragnarök, but there's still plenty of directions for the franchise to go in. It seems that at least in terms of combat we'll be looking at something similar to the last two games as well, as this would explain why candidates need experience in them.

What would you want to see in a new God of War game?

God of War: Ragnarök

