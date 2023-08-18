Rumour: A new God of War game is in development

HQ

It appears that Sony Santa Monica may already be working on a new God of War game. In a new job listing looking for a combat designer, fans have found some hints that could point to the studio gearing up for a return to the franchise.

While there isn't any specific statement saying the combat designer will work on a new God of War, there is mention that the candidate must have "knowledge of God of War (2018) and God of War: Ragnarök (2022)." Also, they'll be working on a new, unannounced title.

God of War fans' ears should be burning by now, as it seems the franchise isn't quite finished yet. Kratos' story did appear to end with God of War: Ragnarök, but there's still plenty of directions for the franchise to go in. It seems that at least in terms of combat we'll be looking at something similar to the last two games as well, as this would explain why candidates need experience in them.

