Rumour: A new Ghost Recon to be tested later this year

We're going to take the following information with a grain of salt, because it's not the first time in recent years that we've been excited about a new Ghost Recon game. Ubisoft has failed to give continuity to the shooter series and decided instead to give its team-based multiplayer game Rainbow Six more of a boost. Now, it seems, is the time when they're ready to talk about a new Ghost Recon, codenamed Ovr internally, and in fact it could be released as early as 2026.

This all comes from regular insider Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, who claims that the next major instalment in the series (following the cancelled Ghost Recon Frontline and another unannounced project in 2023) would be ready to enter testing with an Alpha release in autumn this year. The full release, if these early tests go well, would take place some 12 months later, at the end of next year.

That is if, as I mentioned, all the tests are sufficiently satisfactory. Ubisoft is at a point where it can't make too many basic mistakes, and the bar is set very high.

What do you expect from a new Ghost Recon?