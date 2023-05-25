Rumour: A new Borderlands? Something is brewing at Gearbox Software

HQ

Last night at the PlayStation Showcase we had a good dose of announcements about upcoming titles coming to PC and consoles in the next few years, such as Metal Gear Solid Delta, Dragon's Dogma 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Marathon. But while the world's attention was focused on video games, some companies took the opportunity to leave some clear messages, such as Xbox reminding that many titles will also be available on their consoles, or Gearbox, in a much more cryptic (and humorous) way.

The official Borderlands Twitter account posted a message with an animated gif of Lilith's character saying the following:

"Hope you're ready for this, killer."

Logically, this has unleashed a storm of anticipation for a possible Gearbox announcement of a new Borderlands, especially after the rather lackluster release of Tales of the Borderlands. It's too early to get carried away, but who wouldn't want to see a Borderlands 4?