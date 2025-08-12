Rumour: A Lego Batman collection could soon be revealed

A new Lego Batman game could soon be revealed, and it could be in the style of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

At least, these are claims from Lego Game News on social media (thanks, Insider Gaming) which point to there being a Skywalker Saga-styled game in the Lego Batman world coming in Spring 2026. This game won't be connected to the original trilogy, however, but allegedly will include one huge Gotham City with you being able to explore different areas as you please.

The same source also claims that there were other plans for games styled in the same vein as the Skywalker Saga. Namely, one big collection of the Harry Potter stories, but this game was abandoned in the pitch stage. A Marvel's Guardians game was canned, alongside a Lego Disney title, too.

It's worth mentioning this is in no way an official source, and so you should remain cautious when reading through the information listed by Lego Game News. But, they do claim we could see a reveal at Gamescom Opening Night Live, which arrives next week.