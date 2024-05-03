Rumour: A fourth Austin Powers film is in the works

HQ

The world's sexiest and craziest spy could be about to make a big comeback. According to rumours, a fourth Austin Powers film is in the works, and it is also claimed that Warner Bros. and New Line have been secretly working on the project for a year.

Mike Myers, on the other hand, is keeping quiet, neither denying nor confirming any new film starring the super spy. When asked, the actor told Entertainment Tonight the following:

"I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project."

Are you up for more madness with Austin Powers?