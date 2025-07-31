Rumour: A current-gen upgrade for Kingdom Come: Deliverance is in the works

HQ

It seems like a current-gen (PS5/Xbox Series X/S) version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance could be on the way. The 2018 RPG from Warhorse Studios made a name for itself via crowdfunding and established a new niche for itself as a truly immersive, historical RPG.

As per a new image from PlayStationSize on social media (via Insider Gaming), it seems a PS5 version of Kingdom Come: Deliverance is on the way. PlayStationSize is usually rather accurate with these claims, and it doesn't seem too far-fetched to imagine that Kingdom Come: Deliverance could get a refresh.

Of course, this is just a rumour for now, but bringing up the visual standard of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II to match the quality of its sequel makes a lot of sense. There are plenty of people who wouldn't mind seeing Henry's origin story with refreshed graphics and performance, and even the improved combat of the second game could be brought in, too.

