Rumour: A Call of Duty studio is developing a new Halo title

We recently reported on very big changes at 343 Industries, which not only has a completely new management and changed its name to Halo Studios - but also switched its game engine.

Instead of developing the Halo games with their own Slipspace Engine, Halo Studios will use Unreal Engine 5 in the future. And it's in that light that we should read the cryptic X-post the very reliable German insider Klobrille wrote the other day.

He noticed that a Sledgehammer Games employee wrote via his LinkedIn that they are currently working on an "unexpected" game with Unreal Engine 5. So why is this so interesting?

Well, because Sledgehammer Games is a Call of Duty studio, which uses the proprietary game engine IW 9.0 (or modified versions of it), for example in the just released Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Sledgehammer itself used the same engine in last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

In addition... Sledgehammer Games making a new Call of Duty can in no way be classified as "unexpected", right?

So, what Klobrille clearly seems to be implying is that this Call of Duty developer, now owned by Microsoft, is working on a new Halo. A Halo game built by Call of Duty developers sounds undeniably intriguing, but whether the data is actually true or whether the project ultimately materializes remains to be seen.

We do note, however, that the LinkedIn post was quickly removed once this came to light, which often means it was something we weren't meant to see. What do you think and feel about it?