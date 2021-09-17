English
Rumour: 500GB memory cards coming to Xbox Series S/X

It retails for a slightly more attractive price than the 1TB version.

If you want to expand your storage for Xbox Series S/X, you can easily do so by just buying the official Seagate 1TB memory card and slide it in the intended slot. And voilà - more memory. But there is a slight catch.

It's crazy expensive and currently costs €208 / £189,99 from Amazon - which really isn't that much less than buying a brand new Xbox Series S. But now there seems to be an alternative coming. According to Xboxsquad.fr, there's a 512GB version coming from Seagate on November 14. It is priced €125, which is slightly higher per gigabyte, but probably more attractive to many gamers as it's still enough for five games of 100GB each.

While this isn't officially confirmed yet, we expect it to be announced fairly shortly if true as the release isn't too far off. Does this sound like a product you would be interested in?

