Rumour: 343 is working on a new Halo game

A pivot away from Halo Infinite is reportedly already taking place.

It seems that after the poor initial reception of Halo Infinite, 343 Industries is hard at work on the next campaign in the series.

Since Halo Infinite's launch, the game has largely been improved upon, according to fans who've stuck around, but it seems that 343 would rather move onto new horizons. At least, that's according to the SG Bitcast podcast.

According to the SG Bitcast, 343 Industries is actively working on the next generation of Halo, which will be made on Unreal Engine. Right now, this is just a rumour, but we wouldn't be surprised if there are plans already for the next Halo game. Depending on how far along work is, though, we could be getting a new Xbox before we get the next chapter of Master Chief's story.

