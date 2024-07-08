Rumour: 2K Games is developing an "unannounced remake"

HQ

Ahead of Summer Game Fest, there was plenty of speculation about what 2K Games had in store after it was confirmed that they had something to show off from a beloved series. The answer turned out to be signs of life from Civilization VII, but now there seems to be reason to start speculating again.

MP1st reports that graphic designer Brett Shupe of 2K Games has listed an "Upcoming Unannounced Remake" on his LinkedIn as a game he has been working on. Although this has now been removed, it's so specific that it's hardly something you accidentally write.

What it could be, however, we don't know, but some plausible guesses are Bioshock (the original came out in 2007 so it wouldn't be entirely unreasonable), an earlier Grand Theft Auto, Borderlands 2 or perhaps Spec Ops: The Line (which was recently removed from online stores).

What do you think and hope for?