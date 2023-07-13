Rumour: 2005's Need for Speed: Most Wanted is being remade

HQ

It seems like EA has plans for more Need for Speed, at least that is if a recent statement from a voice actor is to be believed.

As reported on by Eurogamer, a now-deleted Instagram and Twitter post by actor Simone Bailly has revealed that Need for Speed: Most Wanted (the original one from 2005 and not Criterion's 2012 version) is in the works.

The post stated that a "Need for Speed: Most Wanted Remake is being release in 2024" and as for how we know it'll be the 2005 version that is being remade, this is because Bailly notes that she'll be starring as the "partner" of main character Sergeant Jonathan Cross once again, a character that is known as Officer Turf.

As EA has not announced anything official yet, we do need to take this information with a little bit of caution, even if the rapid deletion of the posts probably affirms that there is some truth to them.