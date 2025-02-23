English
Persona 4: Golden

Rumors of a Persona 4 remake intensifies

Shihoko Hirata has been attending secret recordings at Atlus.

Fresh rumors surrounding the previously alleged Persona 4 remake have resurfaced after singer Shihoko Hirata, known for her work on the Persona 4 soundtrack, recently revealed that she is recording music for an as-yet-unannounced project at Atlus. Hirata shared a photo on X from MIT Studio in Tokyo, the same studio where most of the previous Persona soundtracks have been recorded. This has sparked online speculation among fans that the project could be a new version of Persona 4—something that, following the success of Persona 3 Reload, seems highly plausible.

So far, however, Atlus has not officially confirmed any plans for a remake of the game. But many of us are hopeful.

Are you among those hoping for a Persona 4 remake in the same style as Reload?

Persona 4: Golden

