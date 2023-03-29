Rumor: Xbox Series X is getting a Diablo IV themed console

HQ

One of the more prominent leakers recently is the mysterious Billbil-kun on Twitter, who has shared plenty of stuff that eventually turned out to be true. Now he/she has another reveal in store for us, as it seems like Microsoft is preparing to launch a Diablo IV themed Xbox Series X.

Billbil-kun specifies that it's not just a bundle, but rather a "Xbox Series X Diablo IV Edition" that launches on June 6 (same day as Diablo IV) for $559.99. If this turns out to be correct, we can probably expect an announcement fairly soon as it is pretty much only two months to go until it's supposed to be released.