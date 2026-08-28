Rumor: Xbox is chasing big Hollywood money with a massive film rights pitch

HQ

One of several strategies the Xbox team is apparently considering to get the Xbox business back on track seems to be investing in film adaptations. At least that's what Puck News (via Resetera) claims, reporting that it has sources who say Microsoft is currently trying to sell a package of rights to adapt virtually all of its brands such as Diablo, The Elder Scrolls, Halo, and Warcraft into films.

Although they haven't been willing to confirm it, it's reported that "Netflix, Paramount, and Universal" are interested. The same source claims that Microsoft is asking for a whopping $300 million for long-term rights, so we're talking about a substantial sum that will require multiple productions to ultimately pay off.

For now, this is, of course, just a rumor, but we'll follow up when/if we learn more about the matter.