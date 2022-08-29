Rumor: Xbox getting more backwards compatible games from Activision

HQ

If you have an Xbox Series S/X, you can play all Xbox One titles, and often also get some fairly impressive enhancements this way. But there are also a fairly big chuck of games from the original Xbox and Xbox 360 that is also playable with backwards compatibility, also with improvements like auto-HDR and more.

But the final round of games for this service were released late last fall, and Microsoft made it clear that we should not expect any more, for several reasons, licensing being one of them.

But with Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard, the licensing problems should solved for some titles, and according to the fairly prominent insider Nick "Shpeshal Nick" Backer, this means we are getting the list of backwards compatible Xbox games expanded yet again. In the latest episode of the XboxEra Podcast, Shpeshal Nick says we can expect "another final batch of" (although he later added that the word batch might make it seem more than it actually is) retro additions, while also adding that "I would not be hoping out for the Marvel ones" and other titles with external licensing.

Instead, we're talking "a couple of games, two or three games, that should be fairly obvious and immediately front of mind". Some titles that are missing from the backwards compatibility list are Return to Castle Wolfenstein: Tides of War (Xbox), Enemy Territory: Quake Wars (Xbox 360), Quake 4 (Xbox 360) and the Wolfenstein reboot (Xbox 360) from 2009. As Microsoft now also owns Bethesda, these titles should be easily sorted out, but it could of course be more games and/or something completely different.