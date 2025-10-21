Rumor: Xbox emulation is coming to ROG Xbox Ally

HQ

We were certainly impressed by the Xbox functionality of the recently launched ROG Xbox Ally X device, but is that enough to call it a portable Xbox, or is it simply a portable PC? After all, it plays PC versions rather than Xbox ones. Opinions differ, and there has been much debate.

Now though, Windows Central editor Jez Corden (thanks Tech4Gamers), who has repeatedly proven to have good Microsoft sources, says via Discord that it may only be a matter of time before we can enjoy real Xbox games on the device:

"The people saying that the 'Xbox ally isn't an Xbox because it can't play actual Xbox games' might eat crow next year if what I've heard is true. I've heard there's work being done on an emulator that will run at least some actual Xbox games on Windows PC, think the X360 back compat emulator as an example of the subset."

He does add though, that it might not be all games since it'll need some manual tweaking, and Microsoft "would need to partner with some publishers/devs to greenlight their games 'cause of licensing and stuff."

We definitely wouldn't mind having access to a bunch of classic Xbox games on a portable device like the ROG Xbox Ally, so let's keep our fingers crossed that the information is actually true.