Rumor: Xbox and Xbox 360 titles are potentially coming to ROG Xbox Ally and PC

It seems that we may soon be able to play our old Xbox and Xbox 360 games on the portable ROG Xbox Ally (and PC), as new rumours claim that Microsoft is currently preparing a backward compatibility program for PC. The source is the very reliable insider NateTheHate, who writes:

"There exists a hope to make legacy Xbox (OG and Xbox 360) games BC on ROG and Windows. Whether they succeed is unknown, but an effort is being made. The other unknown would be how extensive the initiative will be in terms of offerings. Will it be what we currently have on Series, or will BC expand to add more titles across the Xbox ecosystem?"

Getting this to work seamlessly and smoothly is, of course, a huge task, given the number of PC configurations available and the differences between consoles and Windows-based formats. But if it succeeds, you'll be able to enjoy countless classics on the go with ROG Xbox Ally and even play games that were previously Xbox exclusives (not least titles such as Panzer Dragoon Orta, Ninja Gaiden Black, Blue Dragon, and Lost Odyssey). We're keeping our fingers crossed.