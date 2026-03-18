Rumor: Wuthering Waves is coming to Xbox Series S/X

HQ

It has now been almost two years since the Chinese gacha RPG Wuthering Waves was released for PC and smartphones. It became an instant hit, and last year it also came to the PlayStation 5.

Now it seems that developer Kuro Games wants to reach an even larger audience, as data miners on Reddit have found evidence suggesting an Xbox version is on the way. Of course, this isn't necessarily proof, and it could be some kind of mistake, but the Xbox version of Zenless Zone Zero was also leaked in the same way back in the day.

Wuthering Waves has received consistently good reviews and has a Very Positive rating among Steam users. The game's premise is described as follows:

"Wuthering Waves is a story-rich open-world action RPG with a high degree of freedom. You wake from your slumber as Rover, joined by a vibrant cast of Resonators on a journey to reclaim your lost memories and change the world."

Even though the evidence is pretty solid, we should all take it with a grain of salt for now. We're keeping our fingers crossed though, hoping that it's actually true and that a Switch 2 version is next in line.