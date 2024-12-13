Rumor: Wonder Woman probably won't be released until 2027

HQ

One of the games that was speculated beforehand that we would see at The Game Awards during the night was Wonder Woman, which was actually announced at The Game Awards four years ago. But... that didn't happen.

Jason Schreier has now commented on the matter in his podcast Triple Click, and says that he spoke directly with the developers who say that it will come absolutely no earlier than 2026:

"I spoke to someone working on Wonder Woman game a while back and they were like 'our current timeline has us set 2026, and even that seems unrealistic.'"

Given that there is still no Wonder Woman confirmed for James Gunn's new DC universe (which aims to combine movies and games), one might suspect that they first want to find someone to take on the role in a new movie project, before releasing the game - but that's pure speculation from us.