Rumor: Wolfenstein III is in full production and motion capture work is underway

Rumors have been circulating for a long time that a new Wolfenstein game is underway. Not even the developer, Swedish studio MachineGames, has made any secret of this fact. And perhaps they have already progressed further than we thought.

Mp1st now reports that their sources say motion capture work is already in full swing, and that the project's code name is Valkyrie. Responsible for this work are performance director Tom Keegan (who most recently worked on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle) and Wolfenstein veteran Emily Schweber as casting director.

The sources also reveal a new character called Sofiya, an orphaned Ukrainian girl who has a dog named Ralph as her companion. Apparently, she and B.J. Blazkowicz will stick together throughout the adventure, which sounds a bit like the setup Joel and Ellie had in The Last of Us. And speaking of The Last of Us, the TV series based on the Wolfenstein universe also seems to be moving forward, and it's not impossible that they will be released at around the same time for synergy benefits.

Development of Wolfenstein 3 seems to have entered full production, so maybe we'll find out more this summer during the annual Xbox show in June or in November when Xbox celebrates its 25th anniversary.