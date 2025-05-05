Rumor: Will Poulter is joining James Gunn's DCU

HQ

There's no shortage of upcoming DC projects for the new cinematic universe that begins when Superman premieres in July (although technically it started with Creature Commandos back on Max in December 2024). Now another new one has been revealed, more specifically an Adam Strange venture.

He may not be the most well-known DC hero, but he appeared in comic book form back in 1958, and as you probably know, DC boss James Gunn loves to use lesser-known heroes (and villains) to have a bit more freedom to interpret them. Apparently the ambitions are big though, because now the Gunnverse is reporting via Instagram that star Will Poulter is considered for the lead role of the titular hero.

Poulter is no stranger to superpowers, having played Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which was also created by Gunn (who is said to be heavily involved in the Adam Strange venture as well). Reportedly, the idea is that the character will first guest star in some other DC venture, and then get a TV series of his own.

If the casting has actually begun, it suggests that the project has come a long way, which increases the chances of it becoming a reality.