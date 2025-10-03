Rumor: Virtuos is currently working on a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved

HQ

For years, there have been rumors that a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved is in the works. A remaster of the original was released in time for its tenth anniversary in 2011, and next year the series will celebrate its 25th anniversary, which is sure to be recognized.

Now another rumor has surfaced, and we are also learning more about the possible developer of the as-yet-unconfirmed project. Halo insider Mr. Rebs claims to have heard that Virtuous (which recently did a good job with The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered) is involved in development under the leadership of Halo Studios. The graphics engine used is said to be some kind of hybrid solution (just like with the aforementioned Oblivion).

These are exciting rumors in themselves, as Mr. Rebs often knows what he's talking about, but it gets even better as XboxEra shortly after claimed to be able to confirm all of the information.

It therefore seems plausible that what we will see on October 24 is indeed a remake of Halo: Combat Evolved, and if it looks like the concept images that were shown in connection with the name change from 343 Industries to Halo Studios, then we have something exciting to look forward to.