Rumor: Valve is developing Team Fortress 3

For decades, Valve has been one of the most influential companies in gaming, yet the studio has always maintained a near-legendary level of secrecy around its projects. The rumors about Half-Life 3 refuse to go away, and talk of the MOBA title Deadlock continues to spread. But now, a third rumor has started to gain momentum—Team Fortress 3.

Well-known Valve insider Tyler McVicker claims he is fully confident that a sequel to the beloved team-based shooter is actually in production. Dataminers have once again dug into the Source 2 engine and uncovered traces pointing toward a project codenamed "TF," along with several new additions to the engine. Among them is an updated decal system that could be designed to help port over assets.

As always, this should be taken with a hefty grain of salt. While McVicker is one of the most trusted names when it comes to Valve leaks, that doesn't mean he's always right. And even if the rumors are true, Team Fortress 3 is likely still years away. Still—one can always hope.

Would you want to see Team Fortress 3?