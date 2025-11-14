Rumor: Valve has yet another big announcement in store for us

HQ

This week, Valve charmed the entire gaming world by announcing the Steam Machine, a highly capable small-format PC console, which are set to be released in early 2026. Although rumours had begun to circulate a few days earlier, the announcement came as a bolt from the blue and was a huge surprise.

But it seems that they may not be ready yet. Mike Straw, senior editor at the highly reliable website Insider Gaming, has now written that Valve has more in the pipeline. And not only that, but it seems we won't have to wait long to find out what it is.

Speculation is naturally turning to Half-Life 3, which has been the subject of numerous rumours over the past year and would undoubtedly be a title that would help sell Steam Machines. Since we've been fooled by such rumours countless times before, we recommend keeping your expectations in check, but it's supposed to be a "big announcement," so at least it won't be an insignificant anticlimax.

Considering that The Game Awards are in just over a month, it's conceivable that Valve will show up there to present something - but that's just speculation on our part, of course.