Rumor: Upgraded Xbox controller still on track for May reveal

As you might remember, Microsoft had a huge leak last autumn during the Activision Blizzard acquisition trials. One of the things revealed was an upgraded controller for Xbox, more in line with what the PlayStation 5 controller has to offer with haptic feedback, speakers, accelerometers, enhanced quality, quieter buttons/sticks, better sustainability and so on.

So is it still on track? According to The Verge's editor Tom Warren, the answer is yes. During the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast, he revealed that the "new Xbox Controller is supposed to be announced in May, ahead of June showcase". While it's certainly no official confirmation, Warren is usually reliable and hopefully this means we can look forward to actually playing with the upgraded controller this summer.

Are you going to replace your old controller with this new one, provided this information turns out to be true?