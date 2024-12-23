English
Spider-Man 4

Rumor update: Anya Taylor-Joy to play Black Cat in Spider-Man 4

Chairperson of Sony Pictures and producer for the Spider-Man films weighs in on the rumors.

In a recent interview with Metro Entertainment, Sony's Amy Pascal, the chairperson of Sony Pictures and producer for the Spider-Man films, responded to rumors surrounding Anya Taylor-Joy's casting as Black Cat in Spider-Man 4. When asked about the speculation, Pascal praised Taylor-Joy but declined to confirm any casting decisions. "She would be fantastic, she's amazing, but we're not quite at that stage yet," she told Metro Entertainment. "There's a lot of fantastic female characters, but I can't talk about all this."

The speculation about Taylor-Joy playing Black Cat comes as Spider-Man 4 continues to build excitement. While filming is set to start in summer 2025, official details, including the cast, remain under wraps. Fans have been hoping for a leading female character, with some wondering if Taylor-Joy could step into the role of Gwen Stacey or another heroine. Though nothing is confirmed, Marvel fans are eager to see who will join Tom Holland's Spider-Man on screen.

Could Anya Taylor-Joy's Black Cat become Spider-Man's next love interest? What other characters would you like to see in the movie?

Spider-Man 4

