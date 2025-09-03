Rumor: Ubisoft is working on a Rayman remake that premieres next year

HQ

Just yesterday, we reported that Ubisoft had finally confirmed that a new Rayman game is in the works, and that Ubisoft Montpellier and Ubisoft Milan are responsible for its development. At the time, we didn't have any further information, but the often reliable Insider Gaming now says that their sources know more.

They write that they had already heard that Ubisoft was working on a Rayman remake. The plan is to release it in late 2026, and development has apparently gone very well. But it seems there could be more Rayman than that, as they also write that "Ubisoft wants to take the Rayman franchise further than just a remake, too, and has already made preliminary plans to develop Rayman 4" (Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc was released early 2003).

Whether that project becomes a reality depends on how well the aforementioned remake performs. If Rayman 4 does become a reality, it is expected to premiere "by the end of the decade", which presumably means versions for PlayStation 6 and Xbox Next.