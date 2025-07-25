Rumor: Ubisoft had plans for a Star Wars Outlaws sequel but ultimately decided against it

HQ

Despite enormous pre-release hype and stunning graphics, Star Wars Outlaws stumbled right out of the gate nearly a year ago. The ratings were not nearly as high as Ubisoft had hoped, there were numerous complaints about bugs, a Jabba the Hut quest was locked behind microtransactions and the game's stealth elements received harsh criticism. In addition, many felt that the game had a politically woke agenda.

Despite hard work from developer Massive Entertainment, Star Wars Outlaws never recovered, and Ubisoft has stated in its quarterly reports that the game sold worse than expected.

We don't know if that's the reason, but the highly reliable journalist Tom Henderson has now revealed in the Insider Gaming podcast that Ubisoft had plans for a sequel—which, however, was nipped in the bud:

"They also recently canceled Star Wars Outlaws 2, because that was planned and in the works. It didn't enter production, as far as I know, it wasn't set in stone."

It seems highly unlikely that work will ever resume, and whether we will see Kay Vess again is doubtful.