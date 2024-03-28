Rumor: Toys for Bob are making a new Spyro game

HQ

There have been a lot of news pieces written about Toys for Bob this year. First they were negatively affected by Activision Blizzard's layoffs, then they were thought to be shut down, after that it was revealed that they are leaving Activision Blizzard to become indie and most recently that Microsoft will publish their next project.

So... what is their next game? When the split from Activision Blizzard was announced, the studio wrote that "our team is excited to develop new stories, new characters, and new gameplay experiences" - which sounds like something spanking new. At the other hand, during a recent meeting with his staff, corporate vice president of Microsoft Studios Matt Booty reportedly said that the studio's upcoming title "will be similar to games Toys for Bob has made in the past".

And now the very known Crash and Spyro content creator Canadian Guy Eh says in a new video that he knows what it is, namely Spyro 4. He says he heard this from several developers during Game Developers Conference (and also rumors before that), and it has been in active development since January 2024. It's also worth remembering that Toys for Bob seemingly teased Spyro 4 themselves back in January - when the development allegedly started.

Spyro 4 is a game the fans have been asking about for many years, so if it turns out to be true, there will be a lot of happy faces. Microsoft surely wouldn't mind some fairly known family entertainment for Game Pass and combined with Canadian Guy Eh's good reputation, we think this is an above average rumor that might turn out to be true.