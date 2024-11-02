Rumor: Tom Cruise wants to make a sequel to Days of Thunder

HQ

After the monstrous success of Top Gun: Maverick, it might not be surprising that Tom Cruise and Paramount are considering more sequels. And if the rumors are true, it's the NASCAR movie Days of Thunder that might be honored with a modern sequel. This, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, which heard from an industry insider who allegedly said:

"He's talking to Paramount about Top Gun and Days of Thunder. It's going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script... I don't think it's a terrible idea. You might have said that revisiting Top Gun was a terrible idea. I wouldn't discount it."

And honestly, why not? If Cruise and Paramount can recreate the same kind of magic they did with Maverick, then let's bring it on, right? What do you think? Can you imagine a modern sequel to Days of Thunder?