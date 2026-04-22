Rumor: Tifa is joining Street Fighter 6

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Capcom has done an incredible job of adding new fighters and content to Street Fighter 6, keeping the game consistently relevant and popular. Just a month ago, Street Fighter III legend Alex joined the roster, and now the community is waiting to hear who's next.

RnK_Clan on Reddit, who has previously proven to be accurate regarding Street Fighter 6 leaks, now claims to know which characters we can look forward to next when Season 4 kicks off. Apparently, it will be Vega, Gouken, Haggar, and Tifa. The first two are well known from the Street Fighter series, while Haggar originated as a brawler in Final Fight - and Tifa, as you probably know, belongs to Final Fantasy VII.

The information is unconfirmed, and judging by social media, many fans are dissatisfied since the most requested characters seem to be Dudley and Makoto. We'll be back with more details as soon as we have them, but hopefully it won't be too long before information about Season 4 of Street Fighter 6 starts to trickle out.

Provided that these are indeed the fighters - what do you think of the lineup?